MP Anthony Kibagendi Suspended Again

Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi has been suspended from the National Assembly for a second time.

Kibagendi was suspended on Tuesday, March 31, afternoon for 14 days, following a motion tabled by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

The ODM lawmaker has been on the spot over comments he allegedly made during a television interview in February 2026, in which he questioned the independence of the National Assembly.

In his motion, Ichung’wah argued that there was a need to protect the dignity and integrity of Parliament following claims by an MP that the August House had been auctioned.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 108(2) and notwithstanding the provisions of Standing Order 110, Kibagendi be suspended from the House for a period of 14 days. I move this motion in the best interest of the dignity of each and every Member of this House,” Ichung’wah stated.

The motion was put to a vote in the House and approved by MPs, paving the way for Kibagendi’s removal from the chamber.

Kibagendi was first suspended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on February 17 until he offers an apology to the house.

“You will be excluded from the sitting of this House until you bring a properly worded apology… for bringing the House into disrepute,” Wetang’ula declared.

However, Kibagendi moved to the high court, and the decision by Wetangula to bar him from Parliament was suspended.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that Kibagendi be allowed to resume his parliamentary duties pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging his suspension.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this suit, the applicant is hereby allowed to access Parliament and continue discharging his duties as a Member of Parliament,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The court further restrained the Speaker and the National Assembly from initiating or continuing any disciplinary action against the legislator related to the ongoing dispute.