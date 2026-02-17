MP Anthony Kibagendi Suspended from National Assembly

Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, Anthony Kibagendi, has been suspended from the National Assembly indefinitely.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula suspended Kibagendi over remarks he made on TV, alleging that the house has been auctioned.

Speaker Wetang’ula directed that Kibagendi be barred from Parliament precincts until he formally apologizes to the National Assembly.

“For you, as a member, to say that the House has been auctioned, then you have no business sitting in an auctioned House. Kibagendi, you will be excluded from the sittings of this house until you bring a properly worded apology not to me, but the house, for bringing the house to disrepute,” Wetangula stated.

The Speaker also said that the Kitutu Chache South MP will not be allowed attend any Parliamentary committee meetings.

He said the apology should be given to the clerk of the National Assembly, after which Kibagendi will be allowed to return to the house.

Wetang’ula said he has never been directed on what to and not to do since he became the speaker of the National Assembly.

“Since I became your speaker, nobody has ever called me your speaker to tell me what to do and not to do.

“And if anybody did, I would reject it because you voted for me and I took the oath of office to preside over your proceedings without fear, favour or prejudice or ill will,” he stated.