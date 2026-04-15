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MP Babu Owino Calls for Nationwide Demos After Fuel Price Hike

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has called for nationwide protests over the latest increase in fuel prices.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 15, Owino noted that the rising cost of fuel will have a direct ripple effect on essential commodities and services, making life more expensive for ordinary citizens.

“The increase in fuel prices will inevitably lead to a higher cost of living, as transport costs go up and businesses pass the burden to consumers,” he said.

Babu also warned that the hike in fuel prices will drive up the cost of electricity, given the reliance on fuel in power generation.

The ODM lawmaker argued that the high cost of electricity will, in turn, affect the production of goods and services.

“Increasing fuel costs will push up electricity prices, which will negatively impact production. Manufacturers will incur higher costs, and this will be reflected in the prices of basic goods,” he added.

Owino cautioned that the skyrocketing cost of fuel could lead to increased inflation, reduced purchasing power, and economic strain on households already grappling with high living expenses.

He called on the government to take immediate action to address the rising fuel prices, warning that failure to act will continue to burden Kenyans and worsen the already high cost of living.

Further, Owino urged Kenyans to brace for mass demonstrations across all parts of the country if the government does not cushion them from the high fuel prices.

“We want to warn this government that when this skyrocketing price of fuel is implemented…this is the right time to call for maandamano. Because Kenyans are already suffering, if you don’t embrace maandamano, you will continue suffering,”said the Embakasi East MP.

In the latest review by EPRA, the cost of Super Petrol and Diesel rose by Ksh28.69 and Ksh40.30 per litre respectively, while Kerosene prices remained unchanged.

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