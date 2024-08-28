MP Babu Owino Side-steps Confronting President Museveni

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Wednesday, August 28 avoided confronting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni after he called him out at State House on Tuesday.

Speaking during the Katiba@14 event at Ufungamano House, Babu said he did not want Raila Odinga to lose Museveni’s vote in his AUC bid.

“The current President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni came yesterday and I don’t want him to lose his vote for Baba, I want him to vote for Baba. I genuinely respect him as my grandfather,” said Owino.

The ODM MP however faulted President Museveni for staying in power for more than 36 years since taking over office.

Owino pointed out that leaders should be careful not to get drunk with power and tarnish their legacy.

“The number of years he has served in power is more than my years and therefore there is a time and a season for everything. I respect him and I recognize him as a revolutionary and there are those revolutionaries who ended up very badly. Look at Mobutu Sese Seko, he came in as a revolutionist but got drunk with power. Look at Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe,” he stated.

Museveni on Tuesday called out the legislator over his links to Ugandan politicians who are against the ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The Ugandan Head of State seemed to insinuate that Owino didn’t know what he was doing.

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who I don’t think know what they are doing. You know I am a consumer of intelligence service. So, I always see intelligence reports. There is a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups,” said Museveni.

A section of leaders have come out to defend Babu saying Museveni should have raised his concerns through diplomatic channels.

Also Read: Museveni Calls Out Babu Owino For Supporting Uganda’s Opposition Groups