Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MP Caleb Amisi Removed From ODM NEC

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Caleb Amisi

File image of Caleb Amisi

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has been kicked out of the ODM Party National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a letter dated February 6, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen said party officials shall not hold more than one office.

Ong’wen cited Caleb Amisi’s recent election as the Trans Nzoia County ODM party chairperson.

“As you are aware, your election to this county office has a constitutional implication on your current position within the Party.

“In accordance with Article 92 of the Party Constitution, which expressly provides that ‘All Party Officials shall not hold more than one office in the Party,’ your assumption of the office of County Chairperson ipso facto extinguishes your membership as the Deputy National Organising Secretary in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party,” read the letter in part.

Ong’wen wished Amisi success in his new responsibilities, expressing confidence that he would continue to provide committed leadership in advancing ODM’s ideals and objectives.

“We wish you every success as you undertake your new responsibilities and serve the Party in your new capacity. We remain confident that you will continue to offer committed leadership in advancing the ideals and objectives of the Orange Democratic Movement,” he added.

In a statement after being kicked out of the ODM NEC, Amisi described the move as politically motivated and linked to internal party dynamics.

The Saboti lawmaker alleged that the changes within the party were not isolated, but part of a calculated effort to edge out certain voices.

“They are testing the ground to remove everyone not supporting Ruto. You know who is next! I gladly become the first casualty! We shall not relent. History will judge us fairly,” he claimed.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

File image of Raila Odinga. File image of Raila Odinga.

Opinion

You Cannot Sell Or Buy The Spirit Of ODM

“Unaweza kunipiga risasi ama kuniduga kisu, lakini Raila Oding’s spirit will continue to live on. You can assassinate Raila Odinga physically, but you can...

1 day ago
File image of Oburu Oginga and Edwin Sifuna File image of Oburu Oginga and Edwin Sifuna

News

Oburu Oginga Goes After Sifuna Over Citizen TV Interview

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna following his recent interview on Citizen TV. In a statement on...

5 days ago

Politics

Ruth Odinga Defends Sifuna After He Alleged Secret Financiers Behind ODM Rallies

Kisumu Women Representative Ruth Odinga has come out to defend ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna following his claims that recent ODM Linda Ground rallies...

6 days ago

Opinion

Why ODM Supporters Want Economic Answers

In Kenya, today, our youth leader said it plainly, ODM is working with the government. This is not breaking news. That decision was made...

February 3, 2026