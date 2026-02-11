MP Caleb Amisi Removed From ODM NEC

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has been kicked out of the ODM Party National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a letter dated February 6, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen said party officials shall not hold more than one office.

Ong’wen cited Caleb Amisi’s recent election as the Trans Nzoia County ODM party chairperson.

“As you are aware, your election to this county office has a constitutional implication on your current position within the Party.

“In accordance with Article 92 of the Party Constitution, which expressly provides that ‘All Party Officials shall not hold more than one office in the Party,’ your assumption of the office of County Chairperson ipso facto extinguishes your membership as the Deputy National Organising Secretary in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party,” read the letter in part.

Ong’wen wished Amisi success in his new responsibilities, expressing confidence that he would continue to provide committed leadership in advancing ODM’s ideals and objectives.

“We wish you every success as you undertake your new responsibilities and serve the Party in your new capacity. We remain confident that you will continue to offer committed leadership in advancing the ideals and objectives of the Orange Democratic Movement,” he added.

In a statement after being kicked out of the ODM NEC, Amisi described the move as politically motivated and linked to internal party dynamics.

The Saboti lawmaker alleged that the changes within the party were not isolated, but part of a calculated effort to edge out certain voices.

“They are testing the ground to remove everyone not supporting Ruto. You know who is next! I gladly become the first casualty! We shall not relent. History will judge us fairly,” he claimed.