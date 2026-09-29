MP Clive Gisairo Survives Road Accident

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo was involved in a road accident on Monday night, September 28, in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gisairo said he was travelling to Nairobi from his constituency when his vehicle was hit from behind by a speeding Isuzu D-Max.

Gisairo said the pick-up lost control and rolled onto the road shoulder; however, his driver managed to safely bring their vehicle to a stop despite losing the rear right tyre.

“Yesternight, as I was coming to Nairobi from my constituency, we were involved in an accident after being hit from behind by a speeding Isuzu D-Max (KDX961T) registered to Isuzu Kenya, leased to the Ministry of Interior.

“The pickup lost control and rolled down the road shoulder, but my driver was able to safely bring our car to a safe stop despite having lost the rear right tyre,” read the statement.

The ODM MP said the occupants of the other vehicle were assisted after the crash before they were taken away from the scene in another vehicle.

Gisairo said he had reported the incident to the relevant authorities and that investigations were underway.

He added that the Ministry of Interior had identified the two occupants of the vehicle, as well as the ministry officers who allegedly took them away from the scene.

“I can confirm that I have reported the matter to the relevant agencies and they are cooperating in the investigations,” he stated.

Further, Gisairo also assured his supporters that he is safe, although he experienced muscle strains from the impact.

“Most importantly, I would like to say that we are safe except for the muscle pulls from absorbing the impact,” he said.