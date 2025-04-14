MP Geoffrey Ruku Reveals His Net Worth

Mbeere North Member of Parliament Geoffrey Ruku has revealed that he has a net worth of Ksh377 million.

Speaking on Monday, April 14, while appearing before the Committee on Appointments, Ruku said his wealth is spread across property, savings, and shares, among others.

The Public Service nominee, in particular, detailed that he has shares in a private company worth Ksh250 million.

“Lands and buildings are about Ksh 40 million; family residence Ksh 60 million; sacco and savings Ksh 50 million; shares from companies Ksh 250 million; and motor vehicles Ksh 12 million,” said Ruku.

President William Ruto nominated Ruku as the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes on March 26, 2025 replacing Justin Muturi who was fired.

During the interview, Ruku said that he will make sure the face of Kenya is reflected in all public appointments as envisioned in the Constitution.

“I will serve the Republic of Kenya without fear or favour. On the issues of employment, the face of Kenya must be seen as per Article 232 of our Constitution. I will create an enabling environment for employment and even business,” Ruku said.

He also said he would introduce a system to monitor the time government employees spend at work.

“I will come with a system in place to link all the government institutions to be able to talk to each other in relation to how civil servants report to work. The timesheet is an extremely important component moving forward,” Ruku added.

The 45-year-old won the parliamentary seat on the DP ticket in the 2022 general election, beating three other candidates with 17,069 votes.