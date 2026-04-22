MP Jack Wamboka Suspended Over Allegedly Soliciting Bribes

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has been suspended from the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education.

Wamboka was suspended from the committee on Wednesday, April 22, by National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Boss Shollei.

The DAP-K lawmaker is accused of allegedly soliciting bribes from witnesses who appear before the committee.

“In order to safeguard public trust in the work of the Public Investments Committee on governance and education during the pendency of the inquiry, I am further persuaded to suspend the honourable Jack Wanami Wamboka from chairing the committee during the period,” Shollei stated.

The Uasin Gishu Women Rep directed that the National Assembly Committee on Powers and Privileges will investigate the complaints and submit a report to the House before June 9, 2026.

“I further direct that the leader of the Minority party nominate an interim chairperson of the Committee by April 23, 2026, at midday. In default of the nomination by the minority, the committee shall be at liberty to allow the Vice Chairperson to chair its meeting or elect an interim chairperson among its members from the minority party,” Shollei said.

Consequently, Shollei appointed Samuel Chepkonga, Sarah Korere, and Robert Gichumu to the investigating Committee.

Further, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker directed the leader of the minority, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, to nominate an Interim Chairperson by noon on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The suspension comes after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) wrote to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula protesting what it termed as open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of its officers who appeared before the committee.

The Commission claimed that MP Wamboka demanded bribes as a precondition to grant them audience or favourable consideration during the committee proceedings.