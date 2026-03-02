MP Johana Ng’eno to be Burried on Friday

The late Emurua Dikirr, Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, will be laid to rest on Friday, March 6.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced the burial date on Monday, following consultations between family members and leaders.

“We have held meetings and discussed the burial programme. We met yesterday and this morning with members of the parliament committee to oversee and plan the burial of our MP.

“We all agreed that the burial date would not be mentioned until all the family members agreed. The family has settled on Friday to bury MP Ngeno,” said Ntutu.

The Narok Governor noted that a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at the Baptist Church in honour of the Ng’eno and the five other victims.

A joint burial service will be held at Emurua Dikirr Primary School on Friday, where thousands are expected to attend. The bodies will later be taken to their respective homes for separate burials later the same day.

At the same time, Ntuntu called on politicians to refrain from politicising the deaths, noting that the affected families are still grieving.

“I ask our leaders not to politicise the death of those who have left us. We have seen some leaders coming out to say what had happened, yet the families of those fallen are still mourning the loss of their sons,” added Ntutu.

Ngeno was killed in a plane crash on Saturday, February 28, evening, in Mosop, Nandi County.

The accident involved an AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, which went down at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Endebes to Mosoriot when it crashed. The plane had six people on board, including MP Ng’eno.

Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having first been elected in 2013. Until his demise, he served with distinction as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.