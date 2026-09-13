MP Millie Odhiambo Heckled in Kisumu

Suba North Member of Parliament Mille Odhiambo was heckled on Sunday during President William Ruto’s event in Kisumu County.

The ODM lawmaker had barely begun speaking when the crowd became disruptive, forcing her to pause and address the heckling.

Odhiambo, however, stood her ground, reaffirming her position on the ruling party and making it clear that she would not be intimidated by the crowd.

“I am supporting President William Ruto, but in my own way, and on my own terms,” she stated.

The Suba North lawmaker remained defiant, telling the crowd that their hostility would not deter her.

“You know you cannot threaten me with your heckling and booing. I was born a tough-headed girl, and nothing in this place can threaten me,” Odhiambo added.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, who was the mcee at the event, was forced to intervene to calm the crowd from heckling Odhiambo.

In a statement following the heckling, Odhiambo appeared unfazed by the incident, saying she was ready for any further hostility.

“Today I was heckled tharali in Kisumu. I am waiting for the next one. Hata hivo I was very smart though. Kubali tu ulale,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

The ODM MP has come under scrutiny in recent weeks over allegations that she is sitting on the fence between supporting the Oburu-led ODM party and the Linda Mwananchi movement affiliated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

On May 31, Odhimabo has insisted that she belongs to neither camp, remaining simply an ODM loyalist.

“I said clearly that I am not in ODM Linda Ground or ODM Linda Mwananchi but in ODM. I was told I am a fence-sitter,” she stated.