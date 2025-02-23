MP Peter Kaluma Reveals Cause Of Division In The ODM Party

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has revealed that the recent wrangles within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are on the strategy to capture power.

In a statement on Sunday, Kaluma noted that the division in the Raila Odinga-led party is not in terms of the party’s principles.

“There is no division in the ODM party on principle, but on the strategy to capture power. All members agree that ODM must be strong and must field candidates, including presidential candidates, in all future elections,” said Kaluma.

He noted that there are two main factions in the opposition party with one of them believing that ODM should join forces with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to remove President William Ruto from power in 2027.

“One side believes ODM should enter into a coalition with Gachagua-coalition consisting of Gachagua, Kalonzo, Eugine Wamalwa, Natembeya, and Matiang’i to remove President William Ruto from power and enable Gachagua to have his revenge against Ruto,” the Homa Bay Town MP stated.

Kalume observed that the other faction of the party sees Gachagua as a tribalist who was removed from office for advocating ethnic and regional exclusion of Kenyans adding that the group would rather support Ruto than side with Gachagua.

“The other side believes politics is much more than the pursuit of revenge and that Gachagua is a tribalist recently impeached for preaching ethnic and regional exclusion of Kenyans, especially members of ODM Party. To this group, the ODM party which is founded on social justice: equity, equality, inclusion, the rule of law and constitutionalism will associate with President Ruto but not Gachagua,” Kaluma added.

He further mentioned that both sides were pushing for the backing of the ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Additionally, Kaluma pointed out that members of the party agree that it is nearly impossible and impracticable for a single political party to win elections in this multi-ethnic Kenya and that political parties have to go into a coalition to win elections and govern the country.

Also Read: ODM Declares Stand On President Ruto’s Move To Abolish ID Vetting