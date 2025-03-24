Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MP Peter Salasya Attacked Attacked at Nyayo Stadium During Kenya Vs Gabon Match

By

Published

1213 1000128124

Peter Salasya

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was on Sunday afternoon beaten up and chased away by goons during the Kenya Vs Gabon match at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Salasya who was wearing an AFC Leopards jersey was seen struggling to break free from an irate group who roughed him up and forcibly showed him towards the stadium’s exit.

Others can be seen throwing objects at him, while a few try to protect him from the attacks.

In a separate video taken from the car park of the stadium, one of the attackers could be heard shouting ‘heshimu Raila’ as they chased Salasya away.

Police officers intervened during the melee and took Salasya away from the angry crowd.

Taking to social media moments after the incident Salasya said he had options to retaliate but he decided to choose peace.

“I didn’t want to commit blood in my hands. Ni sawa, I had options but I chose peace,” Salasya said on X.

The Mumias East lawmaker has been at odds with Raila Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

He recently blamed his removal from the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration on Raila’s deal with President William Ruto.

“I was removed from the Committee on Regional Integration and placed in the Committee of Broadcasting and Library Services, I was also taken to the Committee on Welfare. That shows that what Raila is telling the people that he is consulting is a lie. That man is selfish. That man has already sealed the deal with Ruto,” said Salasya.

The first term MP vowed to go after the ODM party in the western region and finish its dominance.

Also Read:Peter Salasya Warns CS Mbadi Over Plan to Reintroduce New Taxes

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021