MP Peter Salasya Attacked Attacked at Nyayo Stadium During Kenya Vs Gabon Match

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was on Sunday afternoon beaten up and chased away by goons during the Kenya Vs Gabon match at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Salasya who was wearing an AFC Leopards jersey was seen struggling to break free from an irate group who roughed him up and forcibly showed him towards the stadium’s exit.

Others can be seen throwing objects at him, while a few try to protect him from the attacks.

In a separate video taken from the car park of the stadium, one of the attackers could be heard shouting ‘heshimu Raila’ as they chased Salasya away.

Police officers intervened during the melee and took Salasya away from the angry crowd.

Taking to social media moments after the incident Salasya said he had options to retaliate but he decided to choose peace.

“I didn’t want to commit blood in my hands. Ni sawa, I had options but I chose peace,” Salasya said on X.

The Mumias East lawmaker has been at odds with Raila Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

He recently blamed his removal from the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration on Raila’s deal with President William Ruto.

“I was removed from the Committee on Regional Integration and placed in the Committee of Broadcasting and Library Services, I was also taken to the Committee on Welfare. That shows that what Raila is telling the people that he is consulting is a lie. That man is selfish. That man has already sealed the deal with Ruto,” said Salasya.

The first term MP vowed to go after the ODM party in the western region and finish its dominance.

