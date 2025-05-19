MP Peter Salasya Freed On Ksh 200K Cash Bail After Spending Weekend In Custody

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has been released on bail after spending the weekend behind bars.

Salasya was arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, May 19, to face hate speech charges.

The DAP-K MP is accused of publishing inciteful remarks likely to stir ethnic hatred on his verified X account.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged the Member of Parliament for Mumias East, Hon. Peter Salasya, with hate speech contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Act. Hon. Peter Kalerwa Salasya is accused of publishing inciteful remarks likely to stir ethnic hatred on his verified X (previously Twitter) handle, @pksalasya,” ODPP stated.

The prosecuting counsel, Stellah Oyagi, told the court that the first-term MP committed the offence on 10th May 2025 at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya.

Salasya pleaded not guilty before Principal Magistrate Peter Mutai and was released on a surety bond of Ksh. 400,000 or a cash bail of Ksh. 200,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 4, 2025, for further directions.

Salasya was arrested on Friday, May 16, along the Isiolo-Nanyuki road and detained at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

In a series of tweets posted on his official X account, Salasya detailed that the masked men who were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, intercepted his convoy along the highway after his Isiolo tour.

Salasya’s team further claimed that the MP’s vehicle was shot at, and the MP was taken by force.

“Multiple unidentified vehicles intercepted and opened fire on our convoy. The tires of the car carrying Salasya were shot, and the vehicle was immobilized. His bodyguards have been disarmed, and Hon. Salasya has been taken by force,” Salasya’s aides stated.

