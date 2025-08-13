MP Wamuchomba Suspended From Parliament

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has been suspended from the National Assembly for 20 days.

Wamuchomba was given the suspension on Wednesday, August 13, after an exchange with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in the chamber.

The incident happened after Wamuchomba expressed her dissatisfaction with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s answers on the state of security in the country.

The UDA MP had questioned CS Murkomen to account for the whereabouts of Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a suspected serial killer believed to have taken the lives of 42 women.

She was dissatisfied with CS Murkomen’s answers to the question and threatened to walk out of the plenary session.

“I’m refusing to listen to any other answer he is giving. It’s not right for the cabinet secretary to come and tell us that the suspect has disappeared. What hope is he promising the victim? Is he telling us that we are going to wait forever? It has been three months since the suspect disappeared,” she stated.

Wamuchomba proceeded to walk out of the house, a move Speaker Wetang’ula described as contempt of the house.

The Speaker then suspended Wamuchomba from the National Assembly precincts for 20 days, excluding recess days.

“As for the case of Honourable Wamuchomba, in law we call it contempt in the face of the court. And members, you all are witnesses to this. Under standing orders 107A as read with 1A and 3 and having been prompted by Deputy Majority leader, Honourable Wamuchomba, shall serve a suspension of the house for 20 days excluding the recess days,” said Wetang’ula.

