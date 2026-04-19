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MP Warns Universities Over Outdated Courses as 60% of Graduates Remain Jobless

Vincent Olando

Published

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina has called for an urgent review of university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses, warning that many programmes offered in Kenya are outdated and misaligned with the evolving demands of the job market.

Speaking on Saturday, April 18, Maina raised concerns that institutions- particularly in the Mount Kenya region, risk producing graduates who lack the digital and technical skills required in an economy increasingly shaped by technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have compared the courses being offered at Dedan Kimathi University, Karatina, and Kirinyaga University with courses being offered at Maseno and Tom Mboya Universities in Nyanza. Our universities here offer standalone courses,” Maina said.

He contrasted this with institutions that have embraced integrated learning models. “Maseno offers Bachelor of Education with IT, Engineering with IT. When you look at the trend with digitisation and AI, the students in Maseno are much more competitive in the labour market,” he added.

Maina urged universities to move away from isolated academic programmes and instead embed information technology across all disciplines to enhance graduate competitiveness. He emphasized that the future workforce will require a blend of domain knowledge and digital skills.The legislator also faulted regional leadership for prioritizing politics over critical discussions on education reform. “This pursuit of politics has been neglecting one aspect in terms of the positioning of our young people in the labour market,” he noted.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a growing unemployment crisis among graduates. According to Ministry of Education data, approximately 50,000 students graduate from Kenyan universities each year, yet fewer than 40 per cent secure employment, leaving a majority struggling to find meaningful work.

Experts have consistently pointed to a mismatch between academic training and industry needs, with employers increasingly prioritizing practical skills, digital literacy, and soft competencies over purely theoretical knowledge.

The debate emerges at a crucial time as the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) continues to process applications for the 2025 KCSE cohort, with the placement window set to close on May 6. Students have been advised to carefully select courses that align with current market demands.

Maina’s call adds to mounting pressure on education stakeholders to implement curriculum reforms that not only address unemployment but also prepare graduates for a rapidly transforming global economy driven by innovation and technology.

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