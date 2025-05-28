MP’s Allocate Sh5.9 Billion for Student National Exams

KDRTV NEWS – National Assembly: The National Assembly has allocated Sh5.9 billion for the administration of national examinations across primary, junior, and secondary schools. This funding brings immense relief to parents, guardians, and educators, many of whom have been grappling with financial pressures amid a challenging economic climate.

The allocation comes at a critical time, as the country continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global disruptions that have strained the education system. With this move, the government has reinforced its commitment to ensuring that all learners have access to credible, fair, and uninterrupted assessments, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

“This allocation reaffirms our dedication to providing accessible, quality education for all Kenyan learners,” said a member of the parliamentary education committee. “It guarantees the smooth administration of exams while safeguarding the integrity of our education system.”

The Sh5.9 billion will go toward the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to support key assessments including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). The funds are expected to cover the production and distribution of exam materials, invigilation, logistics, and marking processes – key pillars in ensuring standardized and reliable national evaluations.

Importantly, this investment is not just a budgetary line item; it is a vote of confidence in Kenya’s learners and a strategic step toward educational equity. By facilitating access to standardized exams across the board, the initiative levels the playing field for students from diverse backgrounds and strengthens the country’s education framework.

Education stakeholders have lauded the move as timely and necessary. However, they also emphasize the importance of transparency and effective fund utilization. Ensuring accountability will be essential to restoring and maintaining public trust in the national examination system.

As the exam season approaches, millions of students can now prepare with renewed focus and reduced anxiety, knowing that critical assessments will proceed without additional financial strain on their families.

The Sh5.9 billion allocation not only represents more than just monetary support but also, it symbolizes renewed hope, national resilience, and the shared belief in the transformative power of education.