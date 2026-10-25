MPs Give UoN Until December 1 to Explain How It Will Clear Ksh20 Billion Debt

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has been given until December 1, 2026, to present a clear plan for settling its KSh20 billion debt after MPs questioned whether its proposed financial recovery measures would deliver tangible results.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education issued the deadline after grilling Vice-Chancellor Professor Ayub Gitau and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Josiah Aduda during a meeting on Thursday, October 22, to examine the institution’s financial position.

The committee, chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu, raised concerns over accumulated deficits, unpaid statutory obligations, pension arrears and losses recorded by some of the university’s income-generating units.

“Maungu directed the university to submit a report on the proposed interventions by December 1, 2026. The chairman said the committee would continue examining the Auditor-General’s reports for the remaining financial years and would make recommendations after considering the issues raised,” the committee stated.

MPs question university’s recovery plan

The scrutiny follows findings by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, whose report showed that UoN recorded a deficit of approximately KSh2.2 billion, pushing its accumulated deficit to KSh8.8 billion. The university’s outstanding statutory obligations, including taxes and pension contributions, stood at about KSh10.6 billion.

Appearing before the committee, Gitau acknowledged the financial difficulties but pointed to the university’s extensive property portfolio as a potential source of revenue.

“We have a debt of about Sh20 billion and an asset base of over Sh220 billion,” Gitau told the MPs.

He said management and the university council were exploring ways to generate more income from the institution’s properties, including renting and leasing available assets. A committee led by the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of finance had also been formed to review asset valuations and identify opportunities to improve returns.

The university is additionally implementing austerity measures intended to reduce financial leakages and strengthen expenditure controls.

However, the proposals did not satisfy lawmakers, who demanded practical steps showing how the measures would translate into payments to creditors and improved financial stability.

“The people who are suffering, some of whom are your creditors, will not mind about the asset base you have,” Maungu said.

“What members and I have not seen are pragmatic steps that you have put in place as management to secure the university from this condition. We need to see actionable, pragmatic steps to free the university from this yoke.”

Wider university funding crisis

UoN’s financial challenges come as public universities across Kenya face mounting debts and pending bills, with reduced government funding and rising payroll costs adding pressure.

The university’s management now faces the task of demonstrating how it will turn its substantial asset base into reliable income while meeting outstanding financial obligations.

President William Ruto has pledged to clear accumulated debts owed by public universities within two to three years. His administration has also pursued higher education financing reforms and encouraged institutions to commercialise assets and diversify revenue sources.

The committee is expected to consider UoN’s proposed interventions after receiving its report by December 1.