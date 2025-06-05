Connect with us

MPs Personal Assistant Arrested Over Land Fraud

DCI Gate 1712812599

Victor Katana, a Personal Assistant to a Member of Parliament in the coastal region, has been arrested and charged over a disputed 3-acre parcel of land located in Kilifi South, which he is believed to have grabbed from the original owner.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Wednesday, June 4, said the case dates back to June 2024.

“In the ongoing efforts by police to deal with land fraudsters who have become the nightmare of landowners, a notorious suspect in a case of malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit a felony, one Victor Katana Mganga, has been arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts charged with the two counts,” read the DCI statemnet in part.

The suspect is accused of destroying a perimeter wall erected by the owner of the land, which was subdivided into three plots.

“In the case dating back to June 2024, Katana is said to have destroyed a perimeter wall erected by the landowner, a land which was subdivided into three plots (an acre each),” DCI stated.

After opening an inquiry and painstakingly pursuing the case, Kilifi South detectives found the personal assistant culpable, findings that the ODPP consented to.

Appearing before the Shanzu Chief Magistrate’s court, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded at Shimo la Tewa Prison until 11th June 2025, awaiting a pre-bail report.

Also Read: DCI Detectives Arrest 5 Suspected M-PESA Fraudsters

