MPs push for Ksh150 million to monitor social media users

KDRT News – Nairobi: A controversial Ksh.150 million budget request by the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee is drawing sharp scrutiny after it emerged that the money is earmarked for acquiring surveillance tools to track Kenyans on social media.

The allocation, hidden within the final 2025/2026 budget estimates tabled before Parliament, would allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to procure and operate Optimus 3.0, a digital forensics system capable of identifying social media users across multiple platforms including who posts what, from where, and using which devices.

Experts warn that the system can trace metadata from internet connections, raising concerns over digital privacy and free expression, especially amid heightened online political activism.

Out of the Ksh.150 million, Ksh.50 million is dedicated to procuring the Optimus 3.0 hardware, while Ksh.100 million will go to maintaining the DCI’s forensic lab operations.

But the move comes at a heavy cost. In the same breath, the committee slashed Ksh.400 million from the National Fund for the Disabled, and billions more from the education sector with TSC, primary, secondary, and university education losing over Ksh.6 billion combined. Capitation for both secondary and junior secondary schools took a major hit, sparking concern about the government’s priorities.

Additionally, the National Police Service budget was boosted by Ksh.1.8 billion, including Ksh.800 million for the Inspector General’s office and Ksh.60 million for Administrative Police operations. The Ministry of Defence saw a historic increase to Ksh.213 billion, mostly for recruitment and military operations in Somalia.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Deputy President gained Ksh.150 million, and the Executive Office of the President saw a raise of Ksh.455 million—ironically at the expense of development funds.

As Parliament prepares to debate the proposal, civil society voices are growing louder, warning of a drift toward state surveillance, even as vital sectors like education and disability support suffer.