Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MPs Summon IG Kanja Over Police Payroll

By

Published

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation and Oversight of the Constitution (CIOC) has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to explain the conflict pitting the National Police Service and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

In a press briefing on Tuesday, the committee chair Caroli Omondi and other committee members faulted Kanja for failing to honor several invitations.

The lawmakers noted that Kanja risks inheriting a culture of non-compliance with legislative oversight, a pattern witnessed during the tenure of his predecessors.

“This will no longer be business as usual,” cautioned Omondi. “It’s been 15 years since the promulgation of the Constitution, and police reforms still lag behind. Oversight is not optional,” he asserted.

Kanja had earlier communicated through the Speaker of the National Assembly, requesting that the meeting with the lawmakers be deferred for 21 days.

The IG cited the recent appointment of a new chairperson for the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) as a reason, noting that both his office and the Commission required more time to engage constructively and seek an amicable resolution to the issues under scrutiny.

“The late communication by the IG is in itself an insult to the Committee,” stated Hon. Umulkher Harun. “It shows that as a Committee, we are not taken seriously,” she added.

The Committee, while expressing disappointment, reluctantly accepted the postponement, but denied the IG the full 21-day grace period. Instead, the lawmakers directed that Mr. Kanja appear without fail on September 16, 2025.

“We do not have the luxury of time,” stated Hon. Geoffrey Mulanya, a Committee member. “This matter needs to be dealt with once and for all,” he held.

The Committee also rejected the IG’s request for a closed-door meeting, insisting that the issue at hand is of national importance and must be conducted publicly.

“This Committee operates under the principles of transparency and public accountability. We will not allow critical matters of national interest to be shrouded in secrecy,” Omondi added.

The Committee is now scheduled to meet with the IG and the Commission on September 16 to address the issue of police officers’ payroll, among other matters.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021