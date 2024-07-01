Connect with us

News

Mr. President Stop lying to the world Protesters were peaceful ,Johana Ngeno

KDRTV News-The member of parliament for Emurwa Dikir Hon. Johana Ngeno has told off President William Ruto’s claim that the protesters who entered parliament were armed.

He reminded the president that he was among the last members of parliament who left the parliament building when protesters invaded it, and that the protesters who entered parliament were harmless, they carried their smart phones and the Kenyan flag so he should stop lying to the world by calling them criminals.

There’s no need to call these children criminals and shooting them is completely unfair and uncalled for.

more news to follow

