MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge Clarifies Reports Of Kenyan Police Officers Resigning Over Pay Delays

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has dismissed media reports that nearly 20 Kenyan police officers have resigned over delays in payment of allowances.

In a statement, MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge said the report first published by Reuters did not seek clarification from the mission.

Otunge noted that All MSS personnel have received their salaries, including monthly allowances, and no MSS officer has tendered their resignation as alleged.

“The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has been made aware of reports circulating on various media platforms, attributed to Reuters News, claiming that some members of the MSS Kenya Contingent are considering resigning due to delayed payment of allowances.

“The MSS categorically refutes these claims. Reuters News did not reach out to the MSS for clarification, and the information being disseminated is both inaccurate and malicious. All MSS personnel have received their salaries, including monthly allowances, and no MSS officer has tendered their resignation as alleged,” read the statement in part.

Otunge said the MSS officers are highly motivated and fully committed to supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in conducting decisive operations aimed at dismantling gang networks and restoring stability.

“We urge all stakeholders, including local and international media, to seek clarification directly from the MSS before publishing any reports.

“Our doors remain open for transparent communication. The MSS remains resolute in its mission to help Haiti reclaim its glory and restore peace and security for its people,” Otunge added.

Reuters had reported that nearly 20 officers have submitted letters of resignation from the mission over the past two months because of pay delays and poor conditions

The report claimed the officers who allegedly tendered their resignation letters were yet to receive a response from the government.

On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja addressed reports of pay delays at a news conference, saying the officers had been paid up to the end of October.

His sentiments were echoed by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who further clarified that the United Nations was the organization mandated to pay the officers, not Kenya.

Kenya has deployed about 400 officers since June to lead the MSS, which is supposed to comprise some 2,500 personnel from about 10 countries, but the force has been hampered by funding and staffing shortfalls.

