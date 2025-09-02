Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MSS Reveals Identity of Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti accident

By

Published

FotoJet (16)

The Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti (MSS) has identified the Kenyan police officer who was killed in an accident along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Perlerin 9 as Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 2, MSS said Nzuve was pronounced dead at Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville.

“On Sunday, 31 August 2025, at approximately 1700 hours, a tragic road traffic accident occurred along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Perlerin 9 during a recovery operation.

“In that moment, the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti lost one of its finest officers. Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve was pronounced dead at Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville,” read the statement in part.

The accident happened while MSS officers were conducting a complex vehicle recovery operation involving two MaxxPro armored vehicles.

During the operation, one vehicle was towing another when mechanical difficulties arose, ultimately leading to the fatal crash.

Corporal Nzuve was a proud member of Kenya’s 3rd contingent to the MSS, where he consistently demonstrated courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment until his untimely passing.

Born on 8 March 1984 in Machakos County, he joined the National Police Service in 2005 and later served with the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

Over the years, he served with distinction in various parts of Kenya, including Narok and Baringo counties, before taking up his final mission in Haiti.

On Monday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga announced that the family of Corporal Nzuve has been notified of the tragic incident.

Muchiri also confirmed that comprehensive arrangements are being finalized to bring Corporal Nzuve’s body back to Kenya.

“The MSS, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP), is making arrangements to repatriate the officer’s body to Kenya and is ensuring the injured personnel continue to receive the best possible medical care,” Muchiri stated.

Also Read: One MSS Officer Killed, 8 Injured After Accident in Haiti

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021