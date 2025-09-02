MSS Reveals Identity of Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti accident

The Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti (MSS) has identified the Kenyan police officer who was killed in an accident along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Perlerin 9 as Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 2, MSS said Nzuve was pronounced dead at Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville.

“On Sunday, 31 August 2025, at approximately 1700 hours, a tragic road traffic accident occurred along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Perlerin 9 during a recovery operation.

“In that moment, the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti lost one of its finest officers. Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve was pronounced dead at Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville,” read the statement in part.

The accident happened while MSS officers were conducting a complex vehicle recovery operation involving two MaxxPro armored vehicles.

During the operation, one vehicle was towing another when mechanical difficulties arose, ultimately leading to the fatal crash.

Corporal Nzuve was a proud member of Kenya’s 3rd contingent to the MSS, where he consistently demonstrated courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment until his untimely passing.

Born on 8 March 1984 in Machakos County, he joined the National Police Service in 2005 and later served with the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

Over the years, he served with distinction in various parts of Kenya, including Narok and Baringo counties, before taking up his final mission in Haiti.

On Monday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga announced that the family of Corporal Nzuve has been notified of the tragic incident.

Muchiri also confirmed that comprehensive arrangements are being finalized to bring Corporal Nzuve’s body back to Kenya.

“The MSS, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP), is making arrangements to repatriate the officer’s body to Kenya and is ensuring the injured personnel continue to receive the best possible medical care,” Muchiri stated.

