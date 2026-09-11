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Mudavadi Backs Kindiki to be Ruto’s Running Mate in 2027

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has signalled his support for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s retention in the 2027 General Election, calling for continuity in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking on Friday, September 11, in Tharaka Nithi County, Mudavadi said Kindiki had been an able assistant to President William Ruto and argued that retaining him in 2027 would allow the country to ensure continuity, succession and the completion of ongoing government projects.

Mudavadi said the Deputy President’s position was not vacant and warned politicians eyeing the seat to reconsider their ambitions.

“The Deputy President’s seat is not vacant,” Mudavadi said, adding that those suggesting they would succeed Kindiki should think twice before embarking on the political journey.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amid growing calls from politicians in his Western Kenya backyard and within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the elevation of Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to the Deputy President’s position.

Several Western Kenya MPs have also held press conferences pushing for Oparanya’s consideration for the position.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who is an ODM member, said the party was not opposed to Kindiki retaining the Deputy President’s position.

However, Abdullahi said Kindiki would need to demonstrate that he enjoys the backing of his home region.

Abdullahi, while chiding the region, said politics was a game of numbers and that political players needed sufficient support when negotiating for government positions.

Mudavadi also urged voters to reject tribal politics in remarks that appeared directed at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He called on the people of Mt Kenya to reject efforts to distance them from President Ruto, whom he said they overwhelmingly supported in the 2022 General Election.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also appeared to take a swipe at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions, describing them as “moto ya karatasi” — a fire that cannot sustain cooking.

Mudavadi argued that Sifuna, who does not yet have a political party ahead of the 2027 election, had little time left to establish a political outfit with enough political muscle to challenge President Ruto.

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