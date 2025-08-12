Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mudavadi Calls Out Rigathi Gachagua Over Al-Shabaab Remarks

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 02 at 08

Musalia Mudavadi left and Rigathi Gachagua right.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of speaking recklessly during his trip to the United States, terming his speeches unpatriotic.

Speaking on Monday when he commissioned classrooms and a water Project, Funyula, Busia County, Mudavadi said Gachagua was a bitter person who had spent his entire time on his US tour planting tribalism abroad.

Mudavadi called on Kenyans to embrace patriotism and reject divisive politics, citing recent controversial remarks by Gachagua.

“Look at a scenario where Rigathi Gachagua, who has gotten to the level of deputy president, goes abroad and champions tribalism until the people in the Diaspora tell him to shun away from it. As Kenyans, our goal is to preach peace across our region,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS strongly dismissed Gachagua’s claims that the government was working in conjunction with Al-Shabaab, terming them falsehoods and unacceptable.

“Al-Shabaab are terrorists who have caused havoc to the country in the past, killing scores in Garissa, Dusit D2, and various parts of the country. How can a government work with armed groups that are out to destroy its people and destabilize the country?” he posed.

Mudavadi firmly dismissed claims that Kenya could collaborate with the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, calling such allegations “baseless, misleading, and an affront to our national unity, terming it an extremist group.

“Gachagua has held the senior position in the country as a former Deputy President and, therefore, sat in the security council, a constitutional body responsible for overseeing national security matters.

“How can he claim such false allegations? If he can reach such an extent of lying, can he be called a patriotic Kenyan?”

Mudavadi also questioned Gachagua’s call for the US government to investigate Kenya, accusing him of misleading the Diaspora.

“If indeed Rigathi is a patriot, why is he saying he wants the government of the USA to investigate the government of Kenya? Is it that Rigathi is a police officer in the USA? You are a Kenyan, be patriotic, work for your people, speak for your people, and defend your country. That is what true patriotism calls for,” he said.

Mudavadi told the former DP to respect his country and stop acting in a manner that leaves many to doubt his patriotism.

He further asked the opposition to respect national security and not turn it into a platform for political theatre, and revenge, noting that the security of the country was a shared duty that demands truth, unity, and patriotism.

“We must guard our national security and stop bringing it into ridicule because of political bickering and revenge,” said Mudavadi.

Also Read: Murkomen: Gachagua Must Face DCI Over Terror Claims Against Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021