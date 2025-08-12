Mudavadi Calls Out Rigathi Gachagua Over Al-Shabaab Remarks

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of speaking recklessly during his trip to the United States, terming his speeches unpatriotic.

Speaking on Monday when he commissioned classrooms and a water Project, Funyula, Busia County, Mudavadi said Gachagua was a bitter person who had spent his entire time on his US tour planting tribalism abroad.

Mudavadi called on Kenyans to embrace patriotism and reject divisive politics, citing recent controversial remarks by Gachagua.

“Look at a scenario where Rigathi Gachagua, who has gotten to the level of deputy president, goes abroad and champions tribalism until the people in the Diaspora tell him to shun away from it. As Kenyans, our goal is to preach peace across our region,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS strongly dismissed Gachagua’s claims that the government was working in conjunction with Al-Shabaab, terming them falsehoods and unacceptable.

“Al-Shabaab are terrorists who have caused havoc to the country in the past, killing scores in Garissa, Dusit D2, and various parts of the country. How can a government work with armed groups that are out to destroy its people and destabilize the country?” he posed.

Mudavadi firmly dismissed claims that Kenya could collaborate with the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, calling such allegations “baseless, misleading, and an affront to our national unity, terming it an extremist group.

“Gachagua has held the senior position in the country as a former Deputy President and, therefore, sat in the security council, a constitutional body responsible for overseeing national security matters.

“How can he claim such false allegations? If he can reach such an extent of lying, can he be called a patriotic Kenyan?”

Mudavadi also questioned Gachagua’s call for the US government to investigate Kenya, accusing him of misleading the Diaspora.

“If indeed Rigathi is a patriot, why is he saying he wants the government of the USA to investigate the government of Kenya? Is it that Rigathi is a police officer in the USA? You are a Kenyan, be patriotic, work for your people, speak for your people, and defend your country. That is what true patriotism calls for,” he said.

Mudavadi told the former DP to respect his country and stop acting in a manner that leaves many to doubt his patriotism.

He further asked the opposition to respect national security and not turn it into a platform for political theatre, and revenge, noting that the security of the country was a shared duty that demands truth, unity, and patriotism.

“We must guard our national security and stop bringing it into ridicule because of political bickering and revenge,” said Mudavadi.

