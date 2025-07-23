Mudavadi Issues Update On Stephen Munyakho

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary has announced that Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan national who had been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, is expected to return home on Wednesday, July 23.

In a statement, Musalia Mudavadi’s office said Munyakho was released from prison on Tuesday, July 22, and is currently being processed for deportation back to Kenya.

“Mr. Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan national who had been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for manslaughter, has been released and is expected to return home as early as today,” the statement read in part.

According to Mudavadi’s office, Munyakho was facilitated to perform Umrah (minor pilgrimage) at the request of the Kenyan Embassy to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, before being transferred from prison to a deportation centre awaiting clearance for immediate deportation.

The Embassy has already prepared an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) for Munyakho, as his passport had expired during his incarceration.

“The Saudi authorities have agreed to cover the full cost of his deportation, and the PCS is now awaiting confirmation of the time of his deportation flight, which could happen today. The government will communicate this as soon as the details become clear,” the office of the Prime CS stated.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’oei, announced that Munyakho was released after the judicial decree was fully satisfied.

Munyakho had been set for execution by the sword after being involved in a fight with a colleague in April 2011.

The Ministry intervened to stop the execution of Munyakho, and the execution was postponed to allow negotiations over the blood money demanded by the deceased’s family.

President Ruto also intervened by speaking directly with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, requesting a delay in the execution as Kenya pursued the matter diplomatically.

As a result of the negotiations, both countries reached an agreement, and in March 2025, a Ksh129 million settlement was paid for his release.