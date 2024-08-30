Connect with us

News

Mudavadi: Kenya Targets Sh 1 Trillion Diaspora Remittance by 2027

By

Published

20240830

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that Kenya plans to increase diaspora remittance to Sh1 trillion by 2027. 

Speaking during the Western Edition of the Kazi Majuu Job Fair in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said that last year Kenyans working abroad sent home Sh.671 billion which was bigger than the traditional foreign income earners of tea and coffee combined signaling the new cash cow for the country.

Mudavadi noted that the government has stepped up the number of those getting jobs so that they can benefit from the dollars through remittances.

“We want to push the remittance to a trillion in the next three years. Currently, Kenyans in foreign countries are increasing in number through our government’s intervention and bilateral agreements,” said Mudavadi.

He emphasized the critical role of youth employment abroad in enhancing Kenya’s foreign revenue and improving the livelihoods of families nationwide.

“If we do not continue to build diaspora remittances as a major resource, we risk a run on the Kenyan shilling,” Mudavadi warned.

Mudavadi, also said that Kenyans are in high demand globally due to their work ethic and fluency in language. 

He pointed out that even international call centers, such as Delta Airlines, employ Kenyans who work remotely from Nairobi’s Tatu City, earning salaries in dollars.

“We have some Kenyans working in cruises and they are earning an upward of sh250,000 to Sh 400,000 which is a tidy sum for you Kenyans,” said Mudavadi.

He stressed that discipline is paramount for the youth as they seek employment opportunities abroad.

Mudavadi urged the youth to maintain discipline, avoid reckless behavior, and honor their financial obligations, such as paying rent on time.

He said that Kenyans have been performing well globally, and it is essential to elevate the country’s reputation further so that the Kenyan workforce is highly respected.

Mudavadi also emphasized the government’s efforts to create job opportunities within Kenya. 

He highlighted Israel’s interest in investing in Kenya’s agricultural sector through foreign direct investment, particularly in response to global food security concerns.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline among youth employed abroad, warning that indiscipline could tarnish Kenya’s reputation. 

He cited examples of Kenyans being caught up in situations of indiscipline, leading to unnecessary diplomatic negotiations.

Mudavadi touched on the situation in Lebanon, where 26,000 Kenyans are currently employed. 

He expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the region, stressing that the government’s priority is the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad.

