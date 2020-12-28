Connect with us

News

Mudavadi Mother Dies At 92 in Nairobi Hospital

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi is grieving the death of his mother Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi who died at 92

Avatar

By

Published

Mudavadi Mothers Dies At 96 in Nairobi Hospital
Mudavadi Mothers Dies At 96 in Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV)-Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi is grieving the death of his mother Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi who died at 92

KDRTV has established the Mama Hannah died at around 5 am in the Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment

“As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP,” the ANC leader wrote.

The cause of death for Musalia Mudavadi`s mother is not yet established.

Many political icons in Kenya have sent their condolences messages following the demise of Mama Hannah

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has sent his condolence to Musalia Mudavadi

More to follow…

 

In this article:

