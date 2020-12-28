Mudavadi Mother Dies At 92 in Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV)-Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi is grieving the death of his mother Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi who died at 92

KDRTV has established the Mama Hannah died at around 5 am in the Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment

“As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP,” the ANC leader wrote.

The cause of death for Musalia Mudavadi`s mother is not yet established.

Many political icons in Kenya have sent their condolences messages following the demise of Mama Hannah

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has sent his condolence to Musalia Mudavadi

My deep & heartfelt condolences to my brother Mudavadi & family following the demise of family matriarch mama Anna. She's been the strength and pillar of the family for many year. Let's mourn in the name of the Lord. @MusaliaMudavadi — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) December 28, 2020

More to follow…