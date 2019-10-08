Mudavadi Needs Raila And ODM Base To Be President, ANC Deputy Party Leader Savula Differs With Party SG Barrack Muluka

The recent attacks of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, targeting ODM leader Raila Odinga have split the ANC right in the middle with a number of party members saying, the party leader is being misadvised by Barack Muluka, the Secretary General. Muluka, who seems to hold a grudge against Raila Odinga has chosen to poison Mudavadi and misadvise him to open a vendetta against Odinga.

However, ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula has sharply differed with Mudavadi’s antics, saying it could cost him 2022 elctions. The Lugari MP says, the ANC leader needs the ODM base to become president and attacking Raila Odinga will not do him any good.

“I was shocked by Mudavadi’s claims that Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila came about as a result of blackmail, I don’t agree with him on this one,” Savula told his constituents at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Lugari campus yesterday.The law maker wondered why Mudavadi handlers were determined to negate the gains Kenya has achieved after the 2007/08 post election violence and skirmishes witnessed during the last polls.

“Mudavadi needs Raila and the ODM supporters to achieve his ambition of ascending to presidency, it is wrong for ANC and ODM to engage in unwarranted wars that could scuttle his (Mudavadi’s) prospects,” argued Savula His sentiments appeared to target ANC Secretary-General Barrak Muluka and a section of other individuals surrounding Mudavadi.

While on his tour of the United States, Mudavadi told a gathering of Kenyans in diaspora that a threat by some Western countries to cancel visas for opposition leaders and their associates necessitated the political deal reached between President Uhuru and Raila.

I'm pleased to be back home after almost two weeks in the US. I had a chance to interact with Kenyans in the diaspora and with leaders of other institutions of interest to our country and the region. This forms part of our continuous search for the Kenya we want. pic.twitter.com/1YycR4gGjq — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) October 5, 2019

“We don’t want Kenya to go where it was sometimes back, Mudavadi ought to reach out to Raila and President Uhuru and convince them to back his presidential bid, the sideshows we are seeing will not help matters,” said the MP.According to Savula, the decision by ANC to field Eliud Owalo in the Kibra by-election should not be misconstrued to mean enemty between the political outfit and ODM.

