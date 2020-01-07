Mudavadi Says BBI Not Kenyans Biggest Problem

(KDRTV)- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has said that the newly disclosed Building Bridges (BBI) report is not Kenya’s biggest problem.

According to the ANC boss, the current predicament in Kenya would be solved by a great economy for all and not just a few individuals.

“No one should think that BBI is the ‘silver bullet’ that will solve all our problems as a country. Our greatest challenge is still the economy,” he said, reiterating that he would be vying for the presidency in 2022.

He further alleged that current Kenya`s woes ensued when the country took loans of short repayment terms.

He also noted that another critical challenge is about the implementation of the BBI report that according to him is focused on meeting the needs of a few people.

“If the perception is that we are talking about personalities, ethnic grouping, then we are diverting attention from what may be important in the BBI,” he added.

The ANC chief also alleged the Kenyan electorates are to be blamed for their lack of vigilance in electing people to take up the leadership positions

In November 2019 during the disclosure of the BBI report. Mudavadi asked President Kenyatta to fi the economy statin that was the only channel Kenya would develop as a nation

The BBI was established following the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM party leader Raila Odinga and is a product of 2017 general elections wrangles.