Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mudavadi Speaks On Kenya’s Relationship With US After Trump’s Win

By

Published

9f3ac788 faa1 4f34 8465 ff27e12153a8

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the relationship between Kenya and the US will remain strong even after Donald Trump assumes office.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mudavadi said the two countries enjoy a diplomatic relationship that transcends the respective sitting Presidents.

“Since 1964 up to now how many has the US had? How many have come and go? The relationship between the US and Kenya is not about the sitting president. It is the two countries that have the relationship and not individuals,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS noted that the US has had several Presidents since Kenya gained independence and that has not affected their relations.

“Those who are elected to finish their terms and go and other leaders take over. It is about the ties the two countries share not the sitting presidents,” he stated.

The Prime CS also commented on the US role in the ongoing Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, which is led by the Kenya Police Service.

PCS Mudavadi denied allegations that the US government had influenced Kenya to send police officers to the Caribbean nation.

“The Kenya police are not in Haiti because of the US. They are there because the UN resolved that Haiti needs help to combat the gangs. Kenya volunteered alongside other countries,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi’s remarks come a week after President William Ruto held a phone conversation with President Trump.

In a statement via X, the Head of State said he congratulated the new US President on his win and discussed areas of interest between the two countries as well as the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and possible areas of cooperation with the US government.

“I have had a telephone conversation with US President-Elect @realDonaldTrump. I congratulated him following his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. We discussed areas of mutual interest that are of benefit to the citizens of our two countries, including trade and investment, security, and good governance,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: Details Of President Ruto’s Phonecall With Donald Trump

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021