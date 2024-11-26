Mudavadi Speaks On Kenya’s Relationship With US After Trump’s Win

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the relationship between Kenya and the US will remain strong even after Donald Trump assumes office.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mudavadi said the two countries enjoy a diplomatic relationship that transcends the respective sitting Presidents.

“Since 1964 up to now how many has the US had? How many have come and go? The relationship between the US and Kenya is not about the sitting president. It is the two countries that have the relationship and not individuals,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS noted that the US has had several Presidents since Kenya gained independence and that has not affected their relations.

“Those who are elected to finish their terms and go and other leaders take over. It is about the ties the two countries share not the sitting presidents,” he stated.

The Prime CS also commented on the US role in the ongoing Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, which is led by the Kenya Police Service.

PCS Mudavadi denied allegations that the US government had influenced Kenya to send police officers to the Caribbean nation.

“The Kenya police are not in Haiti because of the US. They are there because the UN resolved that Haiti needs help to combat the gangs. Kenya volunteered alongside other countries,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi’s remarks come a week after President William Ruto held a phone conversation with President Trump.

In a statement via X, the Head of State said he congratulated the new US President on his win and discussed areas of interest between the two countries as well as the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and possible areas of cooperation with the US government.

“I have had a telephone conversation with US President-Elect @realDonaldTrump. I congratulated him following his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. We discussed areas of mutual interest that are of benefit to the citizens of our two countries, including trade and investment, security, and good governance,” Ruto stated.

