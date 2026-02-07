Mudavadi Warns Kenyans Over Fake Recruitment Agencies

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned Kenyans against falling for fake recruitment agencies taking unsuspecting members of the public to unsafe countries, including Russia.

Speaking on Saturady February 7, in Kakamega County, Mudavadi called on the public to verify job opportunities abroad through official government channels to avoid falling victim to rogue agents.

“Be cautious before accepting any job offers abroad. Youth should heed warnings from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

“Always verify the legitimacy of agents and opportunities before taking any steps,” said the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mudavadi also asked religious institutions to help the government in spreading the message during sermons.

Churches and other religious organisations can play a crucial role in sensitising our youth,” Mudavadi stated.

The Prime CS also mentioned that over 20 Kenyans trapped in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have been rescued.

This comes days after two Kenyan nationals recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine were found dead in Lyman City, Donetsk region.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) in a statement said its personnel recovered the remains of two Kenyan citizens near the body of another Kenyan fighter killed in the same area.

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the bodies of two more Kenyan citizens who were recruited by the aggressor state of Russia to wage a criminal war against our state have been found in the vicinity of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

“They are Ombwori Denis Bagaka, born on January 30, 1987, and Wahome Simon Gititu, born on May 21, 1991, whose remains were found near the body of another killed Kenyan mercenary, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa,” read the statement in part.

The Ukrainian intelligence noted that the two Kenyans were lured into Russia’s war against Ukraine from Qatar, where they worked for security companies with high, stable incomes.

The intelligence mentioned that the two men travelled separately to a recruitment centre in Yaroslavl over several weeks.

The agency alleged that an intermediary identified as Salizhan Almamet handled their paperwork and logistics, signed military contracts on their behalf and took control of key financial arrangements before they were moved onward for training