Mudavadi Warns Kenyans Over Reckless Use Of Social Media

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday urged the youth should explore technology, especially on social media platforms, with caution.

Speaking in Sabatia, Vihiga County, at the burial of Mzee Evans Aggrey Luseno, Mudavadi said technology through social media has played a great role within the society, bringing about change, job creation, and creativity, but its misuse can have a tragic ending to the future of many youths.

He noted that many countries are now re-defining the laws governing the use of social media, and the Kenyan youth should be wary of the consequences if found abusing its use.

“I want to encourage the young people of our country that embracing the use of social media is appreciated. But what we are seeing when it comes to the changes taking place across the globe should be a wakeup call on how they relate and interact on those platforms.” cautioned Mudavadi.

“I am telling the youth to be more reasonable and at the same time very careful on how they engage on social media,” he added.

Mudavadi pointed out that countries like the United States of America are working towards monitoring the footprints of the use of social media, urging the Kenyan youth to be aware of the new parameters being introduced through the laws of many countries.

He warned that abuse of the privileges that come with the use of social media can be very detrimental.

“When you want to travel, your track record will be monitored, especially when you are applying for VISAs. For you to get clearance on your travel documents, soon your track record on social media engagements will play a critical role,” said Mudavadi.

“Don’t be surprised that even employers are now looking at your social media behavioral activities within the digital space. Be very careful not to shoot yourself in the foot,” warned the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Mudavadi urged the youth not to undermine the credentials of the disciplined, hardworking, and focused youth population of Kenya, as they are a good example to the rest of the world.

He noted that the young people of this nation have continuously demonstrated the character and ability that reflect and remain the pivotal roadmap of where they want to go as individuals and collectively as ambassadors for the future of our country.

