Multiple Feared Dead in Matatu–Lorry Crash at Machakos Junction

A horrific early morning collision between a matatu (public service vehicle) and a concrete-mixer truck near the notorious Machakos Junction has left several people feared dead, painting a dark picture of Kenya’s escalating road safety crisis.

Preliminary reports suggest the truck lost control, veering into the matatu’s lane for a head-on impact.

Images from the scene depict a completely mangled matatu, with luggage and farm produce strewn across the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Area locals rushed to assist, helping to lift the overturned matatu, as rescue efforts remain ongoing. The matatu was reportedly traveling from Nairobi to Machakos.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as recovery and identification efforts continue.

This incident marks the second fatal accident in the Ukambani region within 72 hours.

Just two days prior, on Friday, November 21, six people, including four Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates, lost their lives in Makueni County when a lorry lost control and rammed into a stationary 14-seater matatu at Ngoluni Junction.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Kenya has recorded alarming numbers in 2025, with 376 driver deaths and 681 passenger fatalities as of October 31.

Nairobi, Kiambu, and Nakuru lead in road crash deaths, with Machakos, Murang’a, and Kisumu also among the top six counties.

With the festive season approaching, NTSA has announced joint operations with the National Police Service to curb reckless driving, speeding, and other violations contributing to the rising death toll.