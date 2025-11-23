Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Multiple Feared Dead in Matatu–Lorry Crash at Machakos Junction

Published

A horrific early morning collision between a matatu (public service vehicle) and a concrete-mixer truck near the notorious Machakos Junction has left several people feared dead, painting a dark picture of Kenya’s escalating road safety crisis.

Preliminary reports suggest the truck lost control, veering into the matatu’s lane for a head-on impact.

Images from the scene depict a completely mangled matatu, with luggage and farm produce strewn across the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Area locals rushed to assist, helping to lift the overturned matatu, as rescue efforts remain ongoing. The matatu was reportedly traveling from Nairobi to Machakos.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as recovery and identification efforts continue.

This incident marks the second fatal accident in the Ukambani region within 72 hours.

Just two days prior, on Friday, November 21, six people, including four Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates, lost their lives in Makueni County when a lorry lost control and rammed into a stationary 14-seater matatu at Ngoluni Junction.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Kenya has recorded alarming numbers in 2025, with 376 driver deaths and 681 passenger fatalities as of October 31.

Nairobi, Kiambu, and Nakuru lead in road crash deaths, with Machakos, Murang’a, and Kisumu also among the top six counties.

With the festive season approaching, NTSA has announced joint operations with the National Police Service to curb reckless driving, speeding, and other violations contributing to the rising death toll.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

KeNHA crackdown on overloaded trucks KeNHA crackdown on overloaded trucks

News

KeNHA Intensifies Nationwide Crackdown on Overloaded Trucks to Safeguard Roads

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has launched an aggressive, nationwide crackdown on overloaded trucks, initiating night surveillance and deploying advanced technology in a...

October 6, 2025
G2AzxD XwAALS V G2AzxD XwAALS V

News

Kikopey Road Tragedy Claims 16 Members of Mburu Family in Murang’a

A pall of unimaginable grief hangs heavy over Kahiga village in Kandara, Murang’a County, following a devastating road accident that wiped out nearly an...

September 30, 2025
Five people confirmed dead in Mwea near Zetic Hospital Involving two Miraa probo cars Five people confirmed dead in Mwea near Zetic Hospital Involving two Miraa probo cars

News

Five Killed in Deadly Miraa Probox Crash at Mwea’s Zetic Corner

A devastating road accident on the Mwea-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County has claimed the lives of five individuals, leaving a community in shock and...

September 14, 2025
Deadly Bus Crash on Jogoo Road Leaves Conductor Dead Deadly Bus Crash on Jogoo Road Leaves Conductor Dead

News

Conductor Killed, Several Injured as Bus Overturns on Jogoo Road

At least one person, identified as the bus conductor, was killed, and several others sustained serious injuries when a bus traveling from Nairobi Central...

September 9, 2025