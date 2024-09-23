Mungatana Files Censure Motion Against DP Gachagua

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the motion filed on Monday, September 23, Mungatana accused DP Gachagua of breaching the legal provisions governing his conduct in office and the performance of his duties and failing to comply with his oath of office.

“Article 260 of the constitution of Kenya categorizes the deputy president as a state officer whose conduct and behavior shall abide by the provisions of article 75 of the constitution of Kenya and the general leadership and integrity code for state officers, contained in the leadership Act,” read the notice of the motion in part.

Mungatana also claimed that Gachagua had on several occasions made statements that marginalized a section of Kenyans and created tensions between different ethnic communities.

“The public utterances made by Rigathi have marginalized sections of Kenyans, created and continue to heighten tension among different ethnic communities in Kenya,” he said.

The UDA senator now wants DP Gachagua to be censured because his public statements have exacerbated tensions between Kenya’s ethnic communities.

This comes amid speculation that a section of MPs are hatching a plan to move an impeachment motion in parliament.

On Friday, DP Gachagua lamented about being removed from President William Ruto’s diary WhatsApp group.

“I always align my diary with that of the President, all the time, and as long as I’m aware of that function, I align accordingly. Sometimes if I’m not aware, I’m unable to align because I also have my program,” he said.

The DP also noted that the planned impeachment motion against him would never find its way to the House unless the president approved.

On Sunday, Gachagua warned President Ruto against betraying him. Gachagua reminded the Head of State that his election victory was largely due to Mt Kenya’s rejection of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s perceived betrayal when he backed Raila Odinga instead of his then-deputy.

“Let us not reintroduce the politics of betrayal. Ruto is a beneficiary of Mt. Kenya’s disdain for betrayal. Our people hate it and are unforgiving,” he stated.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Warns President Ruto Against Betraying Him