News

Murang’a Woman Arrested With 13 Bags of Bhang

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have arrested a woman in Murang’a County over drug trafficking allegations.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the woman was apprehended at her residence in Kandara, Murang’a.

During the raid, officers recovered 13 gunny bags filled with cannabis sativa, locally known as bhang, weighing approximately 225 kilograms.

According to DCI, the seized drugs have an estimated street value of Ksh 6.7 million.

“In a remarkable operation, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives have apprehended a notorious drug trafficker, Eunice Wangui Kimani, thanks to the information provided by members of the public.

“The arrest took place at her residence in Kandara, Murang’a County, where a search led to the recovery of 13 gunny bags filled with bhang weighing 225kgs with an estimated street value of Sh6.7 million,” the DCI reads in part.

The detectives also recovered packaging materials believed to be used in the distribution of the illicit cargo, pointing to a well-oiled trafficking network.

Eunice Wangui Kimani is currently in custody, undergoing processing in preparation for her court appearance. Meanwhile, the seized narcotics have been securely detained as exhibits.

This comes days after police officers apprehended another suspect linked to drug trafficking in Kilifi’s Kibaoni area after acting on intelligence from residents.

The officers recovered a nylon packet containing eleven (11) sachets of a substance suspected to be heroin, along with KSh 800 believed to be proceeds from the illicit trade.

The suspect is being held in custody at Kilifi Police Station, awaiting processing and arraignment, while the exhibits have been secured at the same facility.

