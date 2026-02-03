Murkomen Announces Fresh Security Operation in Kainuk

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced security operations in Kainuk following recent banditry incidents in the area.

In a statement on Monday, after he visited the area, CS Murkomen said the operation in Kainuk will include disarmament and the apprehension of perpetrators, as well as their sponsors.

Murkomen said there has been progress in restoring peace in the area; however, there is a need to weed out some remaining criminal elements.

“We have made significant progress in restoring peace and normal life in many parts of the Kerio Valley region. There are, however, areas where we need to do more to eradicate acts of banditry and weed out criminal elements trying to take us back.

“Today I toured Kainuk on the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties, where incidences of banditry have been witnessed in the recent past. We are rolling out a comprehensive operation in the area, which will include disarmament and apprehension of perpetrators and their sponsors,” said Murkomen.

The Interior CS called on politicians from Turkana and West Pokot counties to desist from inflammatory statements and urged residents to remain calm as the security operation goes on.

This comes days after four people were shot dead in Kainuk on Saturday, January 31. The victims included three herders and a road user.

Earlier, the bandits shot dead two people in the area, including a driver who was in his car and was travelling from Lodwar to Kitale.