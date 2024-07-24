Connect with us

Murkomen Apologises To Kenyans After Being Nominated To Cabinet

Kipchumba Murkomen has apologised to Kenyans moments after he was nominated back to the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet.

In a statement, Murkomen said he went into deep reflection after President Ruto dismissed the entire cabinet.

Murkomen said he will serve Kenyans diligently and with great humility if he is approved by the National Assembly.

“The last two weeks have been moments of deep reflection. I would like to unreservedly apologise to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, my deeds, and my conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service.

“Subject to my approval by Parliament, I pledge to serve the people of Kenya diligently, with great humility and unwavering accountability,” said Murkomen.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet senator at the same time thanked President Ruto for nominating him as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports.

“Honoured and grateful to have been nominated by H.E. the President @WilliamsRuto as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation, Kenya,” Murkomen added.

President Ruto on Friday named the second batch of his cabinet and brought in some of Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s allies.

The nominees include; Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), John Mbadi Ng’ongo (National Treasury and Economic Planning), James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) and Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development).

Others were;  Salim Mvurya (Trade, Investment and Industry), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs and Sports), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Stella Soi (Gender).

