Murkomen Declares War on Rogue Miraa Drivers

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered a stringent crackdown on miraa transport vehicles notorious for reckless driving, particularly along the perilous Mwea–Embu Highway in Kirinyaga County.

The directive comes in response to growing public outrage and a tragic toll of more than 21 lives lost this year alone due to accidents linked to speeding miraa vehicles.

Speaking during the Jukwaa La Usalama forum in Kerugoya, Murkomen expressed frustration at the blatant disregard of traffic rules by miraa operators, noting that previous efforts at dialogue had failed. “We are not going to allow lives to be lost by miraa vehicles,” Murkomen said firmly. “As a government, we have tried seeking an audience with them, but they have refused. I have instructed the Central Region Traffic Commander Elizabeth Vivi to conduct a serious crackdown on them; they must follow traffic rules.”

The CS emphasized that while miraa is a perishable commodity, human life cannot be compared to profit. He directed security agencies to move swiftly in restoring order, insisting that road safety takes precedence over commercial interests.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru also echoed Murkomen’s sentiments, calling miraa-related road accidents a “disturbing menace”. “In the past year alone, over 21 people have died in accidents linked to miraa vehicles in Kirinyaga, and the number could be higher when neighboring counties are considered. Our people are calling for stricter regulation of these vehicles, including possible rerouting and enhanced traffic enforcement, to protect innocent road users,” Waiguru stated.

She further proposed that miraa vehicles be fitted with speed governors and rerouted where necessary to minimize accidents.

“Even if it means diverting routes or introducing speed governors in miraa vehicles, the government must stop at nothing to reform this sector,” she insisted.

Traffic police officers in Kerugoya, however, noted the challenges of resistance and intimidation they face when confronting miraa drivers.

Governor Waiguru also lauded the strengthening of community policing through Nyumba Kumi, highlighting its role in intelligence gathering and crime prevention. “Security begins with the community itself. Strengthening grassroots structures builds trust and ensures quicker, more targeted responses by security agencies,” she said.

The collaborative efforts between the National and County governments, Waiguru added, are essential in tackling not only miraa-related accidents but also broader security challenges.