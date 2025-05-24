Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Murkomen Fires Warning Shot to Bandits Targeting Civilians Will Be Hunted Down

By

Published

CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen
CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has sounded a stern warning to bandits wreaking havoc in various parts of the country, saying the government has escalated its crackdown following a disturbing shift in their tactics. In the wake of significant gains in combating cattle rustling, Murkomen revealed that the criminal gangs have now resorted to targeting innocent civilians in a desperate act of retaliation.

Speaking with conviction and urgency, Murkomen condemned the recent killings, stating that the security apparatus has been mobilized to respond with “unrelenting force.” According to the Interior CS, the government will not stand by as families are torn apart and communities live in fear due to the resurgence of violence disguised as resistance to law enforcement operations.

“The containment of cattle rustling has clearly cornered these criminal elements. They are now attacking defenseless civilians. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” Murkomen stated. He emphasized that the government’s commitment to protecting life and property remains firm, and that operations in the most affected regions are being intensified both in scale and precision.

The crackdown comes at a time when pastoralist communities in the Rift Valley and Northern Kenya are calling for heightened protection and long-term solutions to decades-old security threats. Murkomen’s announcement signals a decisive pivot from reactive policing to proactive counter insurgency-style operations aimed at dismantling bandit networks entirely.

His statement adds pressure on security forces to deliver concrete results and reassures Kenyans that the state is taking firm control of the spiraling security situation. While the path to peace remains complex, the Interior CS made clear that the government will not blink in the face of bloodshed and lawlessness.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021