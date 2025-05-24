Murkomen Fires Warning Shot to Bandits Targeting Civilians Will Be Hunted Down

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has sounded a stern warning to bandits wreaking havoc in various parts of the country, saying the government has escalated its crackdown following a disturbing shift in their tactics. In the wake of significant gains in combating cattle rustling, Murkomen revealed that the criminal gangs have now resorted to targeting innocent civilians in a desperate act of retaliation.

Speaking with conviction and urgency, Murkomen condemned the recent killings, stating that the security apparatus has been mobilized to respond with “unrelenting force.” According to the Interior CS, the government will not stand by as families are torn apart and communities live in fear due to the resurgence of violence disguised as resistance to law enforcement operations.

“The containment of cattle rustling has clearly cornered these criminal elements. They are now attacking defenseless civilians. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” Murkomen stated. He emphasized that the government’s commitment to protecting life and property remains firm, and that operations in the most affected regions are being intensified both in scale and precision.

The crackdown comes at a time when pastoralist communities in the Rift Valley and Northern Kenya are calling for heightened protection and long-term solutions to decades-old security threats. Murkomen’s announcement signals a decisive pivot from reactive policing to proactive counter insurgency-style operations aimed at dismantling bandit networks entirely.

His statement adds pressure on security forces to deliver concrete results and reassures Kenyans that the state is taking firm control of the spiraling security situation. While the path to peace remains complex, the Interior CS made clear that the government will not blink in the face of bloodshed and lawlessness.