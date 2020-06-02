Murkomen Makes One Request After Ruto Allies are Ousted from Jubilee Leadership

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has pleaded with the government to reopen churches after 212 MPs met at State House for a Jubilee Parliamentary meeting.

Murkomen said that if more than 200 lawmakers can attend a meeting, then it is possible for Kenyans to go to church and observe the same social distancing measures.

“212 politicians assembled today in SH to do their thing with masks and social distance. How is it impossible to open churches, mosques, temples etc with similar protocols?” The lawmaker questioned.

The State House meeting resolved to kick out of Majority Whip Ben Washiali and his Deputy Cecily Mbarire. Majority leader Aden Duale survived the purge.

Unlike the Senate Parliamentary Group meeting which DP Ruto did not attend, he was present in Tuesday’s meeting and so were his lieutenants.

Places of worship have been closed since March as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In his Madaraka Day speech on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Interior Ministry to come up with measures that would allow reopening of churches.

Christians celebrated Easter without going to church. Muslims across the world also observed the Holy Month of Ramadan without congregating in Mosques.