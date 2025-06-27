Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Murkomen Orders Police to Shoot Protesters Approaching Stations

By

Published

CS Murkomen orders police to shoot people threatening them, trying to steal guns from stations.
CS Murkomen orders police to shoot people threatening them, trying to steal guns from stations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has triggered national and international alarm after issuing a controversial directive authorizing police officers to use lethal force against protesters approaching or threatening police stations. His statements followed the deadly June 25, 2025 protests, which left at least 16 people dead and hundreds injured, marking one of Kenya’s bloodiest political anniversaries in recent history.

The protests, held to commemorate the tragic 2024 anti-finance bill 2024 demonstrations where over 60 people were reportedly killed that saw thousands of Gen Z-led demonstrators pour into the streets of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii and other major towns. Protesters, chanting “Ruto Must Go”, demanded an end to police brutality, economic hardship, and state corruption.

Clashes escalated rapidly, with law enforcement using live bullets, tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. Some police stations and government properties were reportedly attacked and torched.

Interior Cs Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior Cs Kipchumba Murkomen

In the aftermath, Murkomen publicly stated: “Guns are not decorations,” urging officers to defend themselves and state installations. “If someone attacks a police station, shoot them. That firearm is not for decoration,” he declared. He later clarified that the shoot-to-kill order was aimed at “thugs who steal guns,” but the damage had already been done. His inciting address was widely condemned as a dangerous endorsement of state-sponsored violence.

Murkomen described the protests as “an attempted coup” and “terrorism disguised as dissent,” praising officers for what he termed “remarkable restraint” despite verified reports of fatal shootings.

Human rights watchdogs, including Amnesty Kenya and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), have confirmed 16 protest-related deaths, many from gunshot wounds.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) denounced what it called “unnecessary aggression and brute force” by police, while Senator Dan Maanzo accused government leaders of fanning the flames of violence through reckless statements.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is now under intense pressure to launch a full investigation into the killings and alleged abuses.

Questions now mount over the government’s commitment to human rights, rule of law, and constitutional freedoms.

Murkomen’s remarks have intensified fears of a widening gulf between the state and its people – one where dissent is met not with dialogue, but with deadly force.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021