Murkomen Orders Probe into Standard Group Editor’s Abduction

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed security agencies to ensure those responsible for the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich face the full force of the law, describing the incident as “unlawful, barbaric and an embarrassment.”

Speaking on Thursday, September 3, 2026, during a funeral service in Embobut, Elgeyo Marakwet, Murkomen condemned the attack and stated that media freedom must be protected.

“This is a shameful act. It is barbaric, and whoever carried out such an act must face legal action,” Murkomen said. “Those involved must face the full force of the law.”

The CS welcomed the directive by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja for an expedited probe, insisting that investigations must lead to prosecution. “Beyond that investigation, those who are caught must face severe legal consequences,” he added.

Kiprotich was waylaid and seized by armed men on Tuesday night, September 1, along the Gilgil–Nakuru Highway while traveling to Nakuru. Dashcam footage released by the media house showed an unmarked white vehicle blocking his car at a narrow section of the road before armed men in civilian clothes, with covered faces, surrounded him. He was held for approximately nine hours before being found safe near Masinga Dam, more than 200 kilometers away, after seeking shelter at a nearby home.

Details emerged indicating that the vehicle used in the incident bore a original government-registered license plate, KDC 125E, which was concealed during the ambush and was not listed on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) portal. Meanwhile, police officers investigating the incident indicated they are waiting for Kiprotich to recover before recording his statement. The National Police Service has denied involvement, directing its Anti-Abduction Unit to identify the perpetrators.

Addressing the broader implications of the incident as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, Murkomen directed Inspector General Kanja to enhance protection for members of the press.

“The IG must ensure the safety of journalists; they should be protected with enough security so they can perform their duties,” Murkomen stated, adding that personal or political disagreements with media reporting should be handled through legal channels rather than intimidation.

“If I have a difference with a journalist, I know where to go… I will go to court and take legal action,” he remarked. “But we cannot allow anyone whether a businessperson, a mercenary, or a politician to use a government position to oppress any journalist or any Kenyan through traps, arrests, or by abducting anyone.”