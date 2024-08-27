Museveni Calls Out Babu Owino For Supporting Uganda’s Opposition Groups

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday slammed Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino over his support for his political opponents.

Speaking during the official launch of Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson bid at State House Nairobi, Museveni said that some individuals in Raila’s camp did not know what they were doing.

He explained that he always receives intelligence reports of Babu supporting anti-NRM movements in Uganda.

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who I don’t think know what they are doing. You know I am a consumer of intelligence service. So, I always see intelligence reports. There is a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups,” said Museveni.

Museveni however said he doesn’t link Raila to Babu Owino and he knows the former Kenyan Prime Minister as a nationalist.

“I know Raila from the Nationalists and Pan Africanists,” Museveni said.

Babu Owino has been a vocal supporter of Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In 2018, Museveni banned Babu from entering the Republic of Uganda. This is after he was accused of undermining President Yoweri Museveni’s government and uttered inflammatory and seditious words against him.

“The purpose of this letter is to make it known that Honorable Babu Owino is officially declared as persona non grata within the borders of Uganda and will not be permitted entry without special clearance from the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” Ugandan minister of Internal Affairs Haji Abubakar allegedly said in a letter to Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs then.

