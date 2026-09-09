Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Orders Turkish Nationals to Leave Uganda

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ordered Turkish nationals to leave the country immediately.

In a post via his official X account on Wednesday, September 9, General Muhoozi declared that he had severed anything to do with the Turks in Uganda.

“I have already severed anything to do with the Turks in Uganda. They should pack their bags as soon as possible and get out of our country,” Muhoozi wrote.

He warned that anyone acting as a Turkish agent during a planned protest at the Turkish Embassy on September 18 would face arrest.

Muhoozi appointed legislator Twala Fadhil to lead the demonstration, which he described as a ‘full‑force mobilisation organised by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

“We are demonstrating in full force at the Turkish Embassy on the 18th of September. Hon. Fadhil is in charge of this demonstration. My order will not change this time. Instead, we will arrest any Turkish agent who says anything different,” he added.

The latest statements mark a further escalation in Muhoozi’s criticism of Türkiye. Earlier this year, he demanded a financial “security dividend” from Türkiye in recognition of Uganda’s long-standing military involvement in Somalia and threatened to take a series of diplomatic and economic measures against the country.

The Ugandan military chief also threatened to close the Turkish Embassy in Uganda and suspend Turkish Airlines flights.

At the heart of the dispute is Fred Lumbuye, a Ugandan government critic and blogger who is currently based in Türkiye.

Muhoozi has repeatedly urged Turkish authorities to extradite or deport Lumbuye, accusing them of providing refuge to a fugitive wanted by the Ugandan government.