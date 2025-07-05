Muslim Leaders Demand Mosque at State House After Church Construction Plans

Connect with us

Religious Inclusivity at State House
Muslim leaders across Kenya are challenging President William Ruto to construct a mosque at State House, following his defense of a Ksh1.2 billion church project on the premises. The demand shows a growing national conversation about religious inclusivity at the seat of power.

President Ruto recently confirmed he is personally funding the construction of a church at State House, replacing what he described as a “makeshift iron-sheet church.”He stated the project would not cost taxpayers “a single cent” and is driven by his deep faith.

However, this move has drawn criticism, with some civil society groups and legal experts questioning if it violates Article 8 of the Constitution, which declares Kenya a secular state. Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga argued that building a church where the President’s faith could overshadow others “subverts the national values and principles” of unity and non-discrimination.

In response, Muslim clerics, led by Sheikh Abu Qatada of the Pwani Patriotic Religious Leaders group, argue that State House belongs to all Kenyans and should reflect the nation’s religious diversity. “Just as Christians have been granted a chance to worship at the President’s residence, Muslims should also be given a similar opportunity,” Sheikh Abu Qatada stated.

They emphasize that their call is not to stir division but to promote fairness and inclusivity. While acknowledging President Ruto’s past support for Islamic institutions, they believe a mosque is essential for equitable representation.

The ongoing debate spotlights the delicate balance between personal faith and national secularism in Kenya’s public institutions.

The proposed mosque would serve as a place of worship for Muslim staff and visitors, mirroring the spiritual provisions made for other religious groups.

Leaders argue that this would foster a sense of belonging and demonstrate the government’s commitment to a truly broad-based approach to national affairs, moving beyond mere rhetoric to practical implementation.

The outcome of this appeal will be closely viewed as a measure of the administration’s dedication to religious pluralism.

