Mutahi Kagwe Takes Over As New Health Cabinet Secretary

Sicily Kariuki, the outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary has handed over the docket to newly appointed CS Mutahi Kagwe as she shifts to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation

Mutahi Kagwe alongside other seven colleagues took an oath of office in a ceremony that was presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, February 28

Kagwe is coming to the Health Docket amid pressure by Kenyans to the government to suspend all flights from China over fears of dreadful coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that the coronavirus is a public health emergency of international concern

On his side, the President affirmed that his government is ready to fight any case of coronavirus using data from.

On the same note, President Uhuru Kenyatta has piled pressure on the completion of an isolation and treatment facility at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi within seven days from Friday, February 28

The ex-senator of Nyeri took note of the task ahead of him

“My priority is to implement the executive order on COVID – 19 in a structured manner to manage the issue of coronavirus. This is a global epidemic. Let’s not panic as a nation. The National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus will make sure Kenyans are safe,” he said.

The president also reminded the new appointees of the tasks ahead of them and the spectra of corruption and lack of integrity