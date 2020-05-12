Mutahi Ngunyi to Murkomen: You used the Bible to Cover Your Wickedness

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta will perform his duties well and deliver on his pre-election pledges after the ouster of Tanga Tang Members from Senate leadership, Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has said.

Ngunyi, one of the fiercest critics of Deputy President William Ruto, has accused ousted former Jubilee Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen of undermining the President from within the Party.

He said Tanga Tanga used the Bible to cover their wickedness.

“GROW UP My FREN Kipchumba Murkomen. You rattled the SYSTEM. And YES, Uhuru Kenyatta will NOW DELIVER. Your CAMP Undermined him from WITHIN then QUOTED the BIBLE to cover your WICKEDNESS. In fact, you BETRAYED Uhuru first through SABOTAGE!” Ngunyi said through his official Twitter handle.

Earlier on, Murkomen had challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to now deliver if he (Murkomen) had been the stumbling block in Jubilee.

“I want to tell the president to stop lying to the Senate. You said you will give Senate Oversight Fund. Give them. If Murkomen was the problem, he is now not there. Sign all the bills!” Murkomen said on the floor of the Senate after Speaker Ken Lusaka had ratified the changes in the party leadership.

Murkomen has question the speed in which the changes were made without following the statutory orders.