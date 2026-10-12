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Muthomi Njuki Elected As New Council of Governors Chairperson

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected as the new chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG).

Njuki was elected to the role on Monday, October 12, during a full council meeting held in Nairobi.

The Tharaka-Nithi county boss will be deputized by his Bungoma counterpart, Ken Lusaka, with Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi being the council’s whip.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was elected to lead the Agriculture and Livestock Development Committee; Nandi Governor Stephen Sang will chair Resource Mobilization and Partnerships, while Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir will head the Health Committee.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was elected chairperson of the Transport, Infrastructure, and Energy Committee, while Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika will lead Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

Speaking after being elected as the COG chairperson, Njuki pledged unity and collective leadership and promised to work with his colleagues to advance devolution and improve service delivery.

“From the outset, with a lot of humility and a profound sense of responsibility, I accept the privilege that has been given by my fellow governors this afternoon. I accept to be the chairperson of the Council of Governors,” he said

The Tharaka Nithi governor acknowledged the responsibilities awaiting the new leadership, promising to work collectively with other governors to deliver on the council’s mandate.

“I agree with our responsibilities for eight or so months. I agree with my colleagues that we shall work together to deliver them,” Njuki said.

Further thanked the governors for their confidence in him, noting that the leadership opportunity was open to all county chiefs.

Njuki is currently serving in his second term in office, having been elected in 2017 and re-elected in the 2022 General Election

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