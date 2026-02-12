Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Muthurwa Traders Block Landhies Road in Protest Over Controversial Land Sale

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Nairobi residents woke up to major traffic disruptions on Tuesday, February 10, morning after traders from Muthurwa market blocked Landhies Road in protest over what they claim is the sale of public land by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The traders barricaded the busy road, which is a key link between the Central Business District (CBD) and the city’s eastern suburbs, bringing traffic to a standstill and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

At the heart of the demonstrations is a parcel of land that had been designated as a garbage collection and dumping point for Muthurwa market.

The traders claim that the county government sold the land to a private developer, disrupting waste management operations and triggering a sanitation crisis around the market.

With the land now in the hands of a private investor, garbage collection collapsed with heaps of rotting waste accumulating right outside the market gates, creating a foul smell and raising health concerns among traders and customers.

The protesters accused the county leadership of failing to provide an alternative waste management plan before allowing the land to change hands.

Some traders also questioned the transparency of the transaction and called for the deal to be made public.

To reach the CBD, Nairobian residents were forced to divert to longer, congested alternatives such as Outer Ring Road or Mombasa Road, already causing massive traffic jams, delays, and frustration across the city.

Police officers were deployed to the area to manage the crowd and restore order. Witnesses reported a heavy security presence as authorities attempted to prevent further escalation of the protest.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence on site, with officers aggressively preventing members of the public from filming or taking photos of the blockade and the garbage mountains.

In this article:

